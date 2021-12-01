Qalibaf: Iranian Gov't to remove sanctions through dignified negotiations

Qalibaf made the remarks speaking during the the joint meeting of Iran's legislative and executive branches of the Islamic System.

This joint meeting was held on the occasion of Azar 10th (December 1), which marks the National Parliament Day in Iran.



Addressing President Raisi, Qalibaf expressed certainty that Raisi's government will with effort be able to restore Iranian's rights and remove the oppressive sanctions.

Qalibaf said that the Iranian 11th Parliament and the 13th Government must be a role model for the future generations. The parliament fully supports the Government and its ministers.

The joint meeting of Iran's Legislative and Executive branches of Islamic System was held in Tehran with participation of the heads of the two branches, as well as Iranian parliamentarians, ministers, and vice presidents.

