Serbian artist hails works of Iranians at Belgrade exhibition

David Vartabedijan made the appreciation in a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Belgrade Rashid Hassanpour on Tuesday evening.

Serbia and Iran have great capacities for expanding cooperation in the areas of culture and art, Vartabedijan said.

The Iranian ambassador, in the meeting, referred to his visit to an exhibition of works of Iranian artist Noushin Sadeghian in Belgrade and expressed satisfaction over close cooperation from the European festival.

Hassanpour hoped that such cooperation would continue.

He went on to say that the Islamic Republic of Iran is after fostering all-out relations with Serbia.

This year, Belgrade hosted an exclusive exhibition displaying works of Sadeghian who had won a prize at in the 2019 biennial event in the Serbian capital.

