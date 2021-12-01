Iranian province to expand trade ties with Russia, Belarus, Ukraine

Governor Mahdi Dousti made the remarks on Tuesday, while discussing Hormozgan Province’s exports and imports of petroleum and agricultural products to and from Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine with the three ambassadors.



“Facilitating export of the Hormozgan Province's agricultural products and oil to Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine was one of the important topics of discussions in my meeting with the ambassadors of those three countries and it was agreed that the issue would also be pursued by the Russian officials aimed at finding solutions, added Governor General Dousti.



Referring to the Russian side’s request for signing contracts for doing farming in Iran, he said that in this meeting the preliminary talks were made and the Russian ambassador was ensured that the government sector would offer the required guarantees so that the Russian investors would at greater ease of mind be able to get engaged in this field and their products would match the real demands in Russian markets.



Focusing on his talks with the Ukrainian ambassador, too, Dousti said that Ukraine is one of the countries that has access to the Black Sea, adding that the Ukrainian ambassador announced his country’s readiness to serve as an economic hub for distribution of the Iranian export goods.



He said that the Ukrainians demand of some oil products, such as tar and various grades of petrochemical products.



The governor general said that there were also proposals on economizing water usage by resorting to technological methods, especially in the current water shortage conditions of the country, as well a using the hydroponic and aeroponic technologies.



He said that the three ambassadors also announced readiness for travelling to various parts of Hormozgan to get acquainted with the capacities and demands of the province.



It was also agreed that joint offices would be established in Bandar Abbas and Odesa, Ukraine, and webinar meeting among the merchants of the two countries would be arranged within the next couple of week,” concluded the governor.

