COVID-19 kills 119 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 119 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 129,830, Iran's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

4,253 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 801 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 5,883,470 patients out of a total of 6,117,445 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,334 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 57,679,061 Iranians have received the first dose and 47,147,333 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 1,066,269 people have also received the third shot as the booster dose.

