New chapter in Iran's energy diplomacy

"Iran" newspaper wrote in an article on Tuesday that the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi has adopted a proper foreign policy and an active diplomacy, when it comes to exporting oil and enhancing gas deals with northern neighbors. Following his inauguration in August, the 13th administration has tried to revisit foreign policies and further develop interactions with regional, eastern Asia and southern America countries and get rid of relying on only Western states.

The president and his cabinet members emphasized that they would not wait for the result of nuclear negotiations with the Western powers; so, an evaluation of this administration's economic diplomacy indicates that promising development has happened in Iran's trade ties especially in oil and gas sectors. It is worth mentioning that such an economic improvement came out while Iran is still suffering from the US's illegal sanctions on Iranian oil sector.

Iran-China Strategic Agreement

Mohammad Sadegh Jokar, chairman of the International Peace Studies Center, says that China pursues soft balance policy to absorb Iran, and that the new government in Tehran has showed that the current Iranian authorities will stand with China and other states, who stand against US unilateralism.

Beijing opposes US sanctions

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying underlined that China and Iran has always cooperated observing mutual interests and pursuing win-win relationship, and that Beijing is categorically against any unilateral sanctions.

Iran's oil export during the Raisi administration increased to more than one million bpd, while the figure stood at less than 300,000 bpd during his predecessor Hassan Rouhani's administration.

Following expansion of Iran's oil export to China and the United States' failure to stop Iranian shipments by the use of military actions, which foiled by Iranian armed forces, Iran's Petroleum Minister Javad Owji expressed gratitude to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

Owji made a trip to Turkmenistan on September 14 to discuss gas export to Iran. Turkmen officials warmly welcomed him. Turkmen and Iranian presidents held talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit on September 17, underlining the need to resolve differences on gas import from Turkmenistan.

Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan-Iran Gas Deal

On Sunday, Azerbaijan Republic, Turkmenistan and Iran have reached an agreement to swap gas. The agreement is expected to bring about economic, political and transit benefits for these three countries.

Experts believe that the trilateral gas swap deal paves the way for using other capacities of these states more than before. Iranian authorities have been urged to program for gas export to the European Union.

