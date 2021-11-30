Nov 30, 2021, 1:09 PM
Iran, Tajikistan officials meet, confer on implementation of agro MoU

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s ambassador in Dushanbe in his meeting with the Tajik minister of agriculture exchanged views on the implementation of the memorandum of understanding on agricultural ties between the two countries.

Mohammad Taghi Saberi wrote on his Instagram account that in the meeting with Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Tajikistan Sulaymon Rizoi Ziyozoda, the two sides reviewed how to enable agricultural cooperation regarding the implementation of the signed MoU between Iran and Tajikistan in the agricultural sector during Iranian president's visit to Tajikistan in September.

Bolstering mutual relations on agriculture and strengthening ties between the two countries in various agricultural sectors were discussed, Saberi added.

