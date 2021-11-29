FM stresses Iran’s will to expand ties with neighbors

“I had an intimate meeting with the minister of foreign affairs of Azerbaijan Republic on the sidelines of the 15th ECO Summit Meeting in Ashgabat. The prerequisites for this good meeting had been devised in the two countries during the past couple of weeks,” wrote Amirabdollahian, referring to a comprehensive bilateral agreement which was signed in the meeting.

“The dimensions of that agreement are in line with the two nations and the two countries’ interests, and the two presidents’ will is comprehensive expansion of relations,” he added.

He wrote that cooperation in transit, energy, tourism, cultural and… fields are among the points emphasized and agreed on in the bilateral agreement.

“The two countries are beyond being good neighbors, each other’s relatives. The president of Azerbaijan spoke hope inspiring words about our worries, and that is the basis of the future acts,” he emphasized.

Amirabdollahian at the end wrote that a day before the meeting of the two presidents very important political, diplomatic, and security consultations were conducted.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish