Iran top nuclear negotiator, Mora meet ahead of Vienna talks

This is the second meeting of Bagheri Kani and Mora before the beginning of the talks. The two officials also met yesterday when they discussed the sequence of executive measures to be taken during negotiations.

Bagheri also had trilateral talks with heads of the Russian and Chinese delegations in which they exchanged views on the ongoing talks.

A fresh round of talks of Iran and the G4+1 began few minutes ago in Vienna.

The Iranian delegation, which is composed of legal and economic experts, is focused on removal of sanctions on Tehran.

