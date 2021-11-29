Nov 29, 2021, 6:23 PM
A few anti-revolutionaries gathered in opposition to lifting of sanctions against Iranians

Vienna, IRNA - A few numbers of anti-revolutionaries and hypocrites have gathered far from the Coburg Hotel in opposition to the lifting of outrageous US sanctions against the Iranians in Vienna.

The new round of the joint JCPOA meeting focused on lifting outrageous US sanctions against the Iranians has resumed today after 5 months in Vienna.

Austrian police did not allow hypocrites and anti-revolutionaries to approach the meeting venue, so they gathered a few streets down the Coburg Hotel next to trash cans and chanted slogans.

