The new round of the joint JCPOA meeting focused on lifting outrageous US sanctions against the Iranians has resumed today after 5 months in Vienna.

A few numbers of anti-revolutionaries and hypocrites have gathered far from the Coburg Hotel in opposition to the lifting of outrageous US sanctions against the Iranians.

Austrian police did not allow hypocrites and anti-revolutionaries to approach the meeting venue, so they gathered a few streets down the Coburg Hotel next to trash cans and chanted slogans.

