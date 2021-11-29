Joint JCPOA meeting kicks off in Vienna

Bagheri Kani made the remarks following his meeting with heads of Chinese and Russian delegations as well as European Union deputy foreign policy chief Enrique Mora in Vienna, Austria, Sunday night.

Addressing IRNA and IRIB correspondents in Vienna, the deputy foreign minister added that the Iranian negotiating team held talks with some other delegations ahead of the seventh round of the Joint Commission meeting of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iranian experts have held fruitful conversations with Russian and Chinese delegations on Sunday and Monday, he said, adding that Russian and Chinese ambassadors, who preside their countries' delegations, came to the Islamic Republic of Iran's office at Vienna-based international organizations headquarters.

The Russian, Chinese and Iranian delegations have held various and fruitful talks, he said, noting that these parties are prepared to kick off Vienna talks.

He also went on to say that the Islamic Republic has entered the Vienna talks with serious will and powerful preparation to pave the way for the lifting of illegal and cruel sanctions, arguing that the combination of the Iranian delegation indicates the seriousness.

The deputy FM expressed hope that the negotiations will play an effective role in materializing the goal of the Islamic Republic.

This round of talks will focus on the removal of sanctions; thus, a specified time cannot be predicted for the seventh round of negotiations in Vienna, he said, adding that on Monday the negotiating teams will discuss the outlook of this round of talks and that a timetable would be announced.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish