'The Recess' of Iran receives Best Short Fiction Film Award in Indonesia

“The Recess” marked its 61st international appearance in IPSMF (International Photography and Short Movie Festival) in Indonesia.

The 5th edition of the IPSMF (International Photography and Short Movie Festival) wrapped up on November 27 in a virtual closing ceremony. The prestigious three-hour-long closing ceremony was hosted on Zoom. The full ceremony went live on the IPSMF channel on YouTube.

IPSMF is organized by the Faculty of Communication and Business, Telkom University, Bandung.

“The Recess” by Director Navid Nikkhah Azad walked away with the Best Short Fiction Film Award of the 5th IPSMF. The award included 4.500.000 Indonesian Rupiah and the e-certificate of the award.

6125**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish