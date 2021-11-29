Nov 29, 2021, 2:50 PM
Journalist ID: 1006
News Code: 84559437
0 Persons

Tags

'The Recess' of Iran receives Best Short Fiction Film Award in Indonesia

'The Recess' of Iran receives Best Short Fiction Film Award in Indonesia
"The Recess", acclaimed movie by Iranian Director Navid Nikkhah Azad

Tehran, IRNA –"The Recess", acclaimed movie by Iranian Director Navid Nikkhah Azad receives the Best Short Fiction Film Award at IPSMF (International Photography and Short Movie Festival) in Indonesia.

“The Recess” marked its 61st international appearance in IPSMF (International Photography and Short Movie Festival) in Indonesia.

The 5th edition of the IPSMF (International Photography and Short Movie Festival) wrapped up on November 27 in a virtual closing ceremony. The prestigious three-hour-long closing ceremony was hosted on Zoom. The full ceremony went live on the IPSMF channel on YouTube.

'The Recess' of Iran receives Best Short Fiction Film Award in Indonesia

IPSMF is organized by the Faculty of Communication and Business, Telkom University, Bandung.

“The Recess” by Director Navid Nikkhah Azad walked away with the Best Short Fiction Film Award of the 5th IPSMF. The award included 4.500.000 Indonesian Rupiah and the e-certificate of the award.

6125**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha