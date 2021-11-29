Vienna talks need guarantee of adherence to bear fruit

Deeds and behaviors of the US and the European powers are the roots of the current situation of the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).



According to Game Theory, the Islamic Republic is seeking a leverage, which pushes signatories to the JCPOA to comply with their commitments and face repercussions if they violate the deal. This method is like a trade contract, which will bring consequences for those partners who refuse compliance.



Iran is of the opinion that past mistakes should not be repeated and that signatories to the JCPOA are aware which parties are trustworthy.



Top diplomats of the P4+1 group of countries - Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany - and Iran as well as the European Union held six rounds of talks in Vienna, Austria, to discuss ways out of stalemate and revive the nuclear agreement. On Monday, negotiators of the mentioned parties are going to kick off the seventh round of the Joint Commission meeting of the JCPOA, while American envoys are not directly involved in the negotiation.



Iranian top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani, who is in Vienna to discuss lifting of anti-Iran sanctions has recently said that the West is not seeking to implement any agreement, but they want an accord to appease world public opinion and then find a way to refuse implementation of the deal.



US President Joe Biden, who opposed his predecessor Donald Trump's withdrawal from the JCPOA, has still done nothing tangible to return to the deal. Some political expert believe that the Biden administration is dragging its feet to come back to the JCPOA because of their fear of pressures from the Zionist regime as well as the concern of losing their influence in West Asia.



Isaac Bigio, a London-based political analyst, opines that Biden is worried that giving concessions to Iran would end up in his loss in 2024 presidential election in the United States.



Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said in a televised speech on Sunday that he is very concerned about an agreement with Iran, which would provide Tehran with billions of dollars in return for unsatisfactory cap on its nuclear activities.



Therefore, the US has put forward the idea of an interim agreement with Iran with the aim of having more time to reach a better deal.



Tehran said that Iranians did not succumb to Trump's pressures and will not yield to the so-called maximum pressure in Biden's tenure.



The Islamic Republic is determined to enter the Vienna talks in order to pave the way for lifting illegal and cruel sanctions.

