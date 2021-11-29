Benefits of Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan-Iran gas contract for Tehran

The trilateral contract just four month after inauguration of Ebrahim Raisi as Iranian president is considered an important economic and political step, which can bring about effective and significant interests for the Islamic Republic and enhance regional cooperation.



The gas swap contract will provide Iran with financial profits and the Iranian soil will be used to transfer 1.5 to 2 billion cubic meters per annum.



Another achievement of the contract is that northern provinces in Iran will be provided with gas especially in winter, because they have been suffering from gas shortages for over eight years.



On the other side, Iran's participation in the center of a gas swap deal seems to be an opportunity to be part of a strategic energy transit. It can pave the way for developing regional collaboration and preventing from political tensions among neighboring states in the region.



Following years of gas disputes among Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Iran, which led to some international sentences, the gas swap deal is an important chance for Iran to upgrade its position in guaranteeing energy security in the region.



Therefore, such an agreement is also considered a good achievement for the economic diplomacy of the 13th administration in Iran.

