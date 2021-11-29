Supporters of Holy Quds liberation hold bicycle rally on Palestine Solidarity Day

Palestine Foundation Pakistan (PLF) organized the rally participated by Pakistani political and religious figures, civil society activists and students.

Some parliamentarians from ruling parties and political party leaders also joined the rally in solidarity with the Palestinian people, calling for the unity of the Islamic world to confront the Zionist regime and a strong voice in support of the Palestinians and the Resistance Front.

Pakistani figures have also condemned Western powers colluding with Zionist regime to plunder the rights of the Palestinian people, especially Britain's recent crackdown on Hamas.

PLF Secretary General Saber Abu Maryam said the rally was held to commemorate the resistance of the Palestinian people.

He stressed, "The Islamic world must play a role in reducing the problems of the Palestinian people and at the same time, the international community must act responsibly to defend the rights of the Palestinian people."

Participants in the cycling rally paid tribute to the Palestinian martyrs, especially the ones killed during the Israeli attacks on Gaza in May this year, in which dozens of Palestinians lost their lives.

