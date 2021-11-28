Pres. Raisi: Iran not to allow any insecurity, foreign interference in region

He made the remarks here on Saturday in a meeting with his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliev which took place on the sideline of the 15th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit in Turkmenistan's capital, Ashgabat.

He referred to the deep roots of civilization, culture and religion between the two nations of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan and said Iran will now allow the bilateral long-standing and deeply-rooted ties to be affected by enemies.

Recalling Iran's support for Azerbaijan's independence and territorial integrity, President Raisi stressed that experience has shown that regional countries have always been able to resolve issues among themesleves through understanding and negotiation.

He stressed that the way to sedition and foreign interference is closed.

Ayatollah Seyed Ibrahim Raisi, who visited Turkmenistan on Saturday night, attended the ECO summit and met with the presidents of Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, IRNA reported on Sunday. Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan discussed ways to develop bilateral relations and regional cooperation.

Expressing concern over the insecurity to be caused by the presence of foreigners in the region, he said that the ISIS and Zionist terrorism are the two threats for the region which should be confronted.

Stressing that the US and the Zionist regime are seeking to disrupt relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Iranian President noted that foreign interference will harm the interests of regional countries so they need to be vigilant against their conspiracy.

He further welcomed the suggestion by Azerbaijan's President to strengthen economic relations between the two countries and develop transit routes with the presence of Iranian companies.

The Azeri President said during the meeting that a special working group will be formed in the presence of senior government officials to follow up and implement the agreements reached by the two countries.

Expressing gratitude to Iran for its great support for the independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Aliev stressed that Baku attached special importance to its fraternal relations with Tehran and we will not allow any damage to it.

Referring to the talks and contacts between the officials of the two countries to resolve some misunderstandings between the two countries, he voiced commitment to the security of the joint border areas and said he will not allow any country to disrupt bilateral relations.

Highlighting the importance of transit and road transport, he further said his government was determined to solve the problem of transit and remove obstacles on activities of Iranian companies present in Azerbaijan.

Aliyev also described the meeting as a turning point in bilateral relations.

