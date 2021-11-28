Iran, Tajikistan foreign ministers meet

The two foreign ministers reviewed bilateral relations between and discussed mutual cooperation in the region, especially in the framework of the ECO.
Tehran, IRNA – Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met with his Tajik counterpart continued his meetings on the sidelines of the 15th ECO Summit with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin.
