Iran, Tajikistan foreign ministers meet

Tehran, IRNA – Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met with his Tajik counterpart continued his meetings on the sidelines of the 15th ECO Summit with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

The two foreign ministers reviewed bilateral relations between and discussed mutual cooperation in the region, especially in the framework of the ECO.

