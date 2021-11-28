Iranian delegation objects to Zionist regime's envoy's speech at IPU meeting

The Iranian delegation attending the International Inter-Parliamentary (IPU) meeting, chaired by Ali Nikzad, the deputy speaker of Majlis (the Iranian Parliament), left the venue when the Zionist regime's representative wanted to deliver a speech.

During the meeting, Nikzad explained the Islamic Republic of Iran's stances on regional, transregional and international issues, as well as the role of parliaments in promoting democracy, achieving peace goals, increasing international engagement, and sustainable development.

