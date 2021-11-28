Iran ready to promote relations with Uzbekistan: President Raisi

The president made the remarks during a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of an ECO Summit in Turkmenistan’s capital city of Ashgabat.

Cooperation of regional countries can turn many threats into opportunities, Raisi said, adding that the active presence of regional countries leaves no place for the intervention of alien countries.

Underlining the significance of Iran’s relations with Uzbekistan, he said that the foreign ministers of both countries have to draw up a long-term map for cooperation.

The Uzbek president, for his part, said that peace and security in the region would be fulfilled by the active participation of all regional countries.

Mirziyoyev said that his country would welcome any cooperation with Iran.

He called for increasing trade levels between the two countries.

