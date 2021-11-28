IRNA, Sputnik photo exhibition to display Iran-Russia ties

According to the agreement reached between the state-owned news agencies of the two countries, the exhibition will be held online from November 29 to December 12 with the two topics of Iran-Russia relations and tourism in Iran and Russia.

This virtual photo exhibition is available at RU.IRNA.IR.

IRNA and the Sputnik News Agency signed a media cooperation agreement in 2017.

Both the Russian and Iranian state-owned news agencies, within the framework of cooperation, are working to implement projects related to expanding the news space, promoting and informing the mass media on various topics, strengthening media relations, mutual understanding, as well as bringing the people of the two states closer together.

The two sides have begun a series of joint meetings since last year to exchange views of journalists and experts on various bilateral, regional, and international issues, which have continued this year.

