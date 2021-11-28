Members of new Iranian team in nuclear negotiations + resume

The Iranian team is headed by Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani.

Apart from Bagheri Kani, a number of top experts in different legal, banking, and energy sectors are also included in the Iranian negotiating team. The names and resumes of the members of the new negotiating team follow:



Mahdi SAFARI

Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy

Previous Amb. of I.R. of IRAN to Austria

Previous Amb. of I.R. of IRAN to Russia

Former Amb. of I.R. of IRAN to China

Previous Deputy Foreign Minister for Asia and Oceania

Previous Deputy Foreign Minister for Europe and America

Ph.D. of Electronics and Telecommunication

Reza NAJAFI

Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs

Previous Amb. of I.R of Iran to IAEA

Former D.G for International Peace and Security MFA

Ph.D. in International Law

Ebrahim SHEIBANI

Chief of Economic Commission, Strategic Council of Foreign Relations

Former Amb. of I.R. of IRAN to Austria

Previous Governor of Central Bank of I.R. IRAN

Economic Advisor to the First Vice President

Ph.D. in Economics

Ali FEKRI

Deputy Minister for International Affairs and President of the Organisation for Investment, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance

Former DCM, Emb. of I.R. of IRAN, Beijing

Previous Dir. Of Sanction Monitoring & Confrontation Dep, MFA

Previous Dir. Economic Planning, MFA

Ahmad ASADZADEH

Acting Deputy Minister of Petroleum Ministry for Trade and International Affairs

Former Secretary of the Energy Committee of Supreme National Security Council

Ph.D., Strategic Management

Gholamreza PANAHI

Executive Board Member and Vice Governor of CBI (Foreign Exchange Affairs)

Former Member of the Board and Deputy for International Banking and Foreign Exchange Affairs of Bank Melli Iran

Previous Non-Executive Board Member of Melli Bank PLC, LONDON

Previous Non-Executive Board Member of Mir Business Bank, Moscow, Russia

Previous Member of Supreme Credit Committee, Bank Melli Iran, Dubai

B.S in Banking Management

