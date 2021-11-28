Members of new Iranian team in nuclear negotiations + resume

The Iranian team is headed by Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani.
Apart from Bagheri Kani, a number of top experts in different legal, banking, and energy sectors are also included in the Iranian negotiating team. The names and resumes of the members of the new negotiating team follow:
Mahdi SAFARI
Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy
Previous Amb. of I.R. of IRAN to Austria
Previous Amb. of I.R. of IRAN to Russia
Former Amb. of I.R. of IRAN to China
Previous Deputy Foreign Minister for Asia and Oceania
Previous Deputy Foreign Minister for Europe and America
Ph.D. of Electronics and Telecommunication
Reza NAJAFI
Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs
Previous Amb. of I.R of Iran to IAEA
Former D.G for International Peace and Security MFA
Ph.D. in International Law
Ebrahim SHEIBANI
Chief of Economic Commission, Strategic Council of Foreign Relations
Former Amb. of I.R. of IRAN to Austria
Previous Governor of Central Bank of I.R. IRAN
Economic Advisor to the First Vice President
Ph.D. in Economics
Ali FEKRI
Deputy Minister for International Affairs and President of the Organisation for Investment, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance
Former DCM, Emb. of I.R. of IRAN, Beijing
Previous Dir. Of Sanction Monitoring & Confrontation Dep, MFA
Previous Dir. Economic Planning, MFA
Ahmad ASADZADEH
Acting Deputy Minister of Petroleum Ministry for Trade and International Affairs
Former Secretary of the Energy Committee of Supreme National Security Council
Ph.D., Strategic Management
Gholamreza PANAHI
Executive Board Member and Vice Governor of CBI (Foreign Exchange Affairs)
Former Member of the Board and Deputy for International Banking and Foreign Exchange Affairs of Bank Melli Iran
Previous Non-Executive Board Member of Melli Bank PLC, LONDON
Previous Non-Executive Board Member of Mir Business Bank, Moscow, Russia
Previous Member of Supreme Credit Committee, Bank Melli Iran, Dubai
B.S in Banking Management
