Pres Raisi congratulates Mauritania's President on National Day

President Raisi hoped that the relations between the two countries will develop to the highest level.

President Raisi wished health and success for his Mauritanian counterpart and happiness for the people of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

National Day of Mauritania, marked on November 28, is the country's Independence Day from France on November 28th, 1960.

Mauritania came under French control in the late 19th century, during the so-called 'scramble for Africa'. Mauritania was part of French West Africa from 1920, first as a protectorate and then as a colony.

After the end of World War II, French territories in the region became increasingly autonomous. Mauritania gained full independence from France on November 28, 1960.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish