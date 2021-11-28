COVID-19 kills 80 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 80 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 129,629, Iran's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

3,781 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 649 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 5,863,248 patients out of a total of 6,108,882 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,347 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 57,408,046 Iranians have received the first dose and 46,510,395 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 967,931 people have also received the third shot as the booster dose.

