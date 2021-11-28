Israelis confused before Vienna Talks: Lebanese analyst

According to the Institute for Palestinian Studies, Lebanese journalist and expert specialized in Israeli affairs Randa Haidar underlined on Sunday that one of the main reasons that the Israelis are confused is that they do not know how to react to the United States' diplomatic efforts to return to the deal officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).



Israelis have reached the conclusion that the US administration is seeking to come back to the nuclear accord as soon as possible, and that the White House is ready to give concessions in the form of lifting parts of sanctions imposed on Iran in order to decrease the level of uranium enrichment, Haidar said, noting that Iran has refuted such a consensus.



Israel has always expressed doubt on Iran's intention, claiming that Tehran is just seeking to negotiate to have enough time to continue its nuclear activities and turn into a nuclear power.



Israel is not in a position to explicitly oppose the Biden administration's policy on Iran and at the same time, it is very hard for the Zionist regime to accept the diplomatic path, so Tel Aviv urges Washington to propose a potential strategy for the time when nuclear talks in Vienna bears no fruit.

Therefore, Israeli officials have made contradictory remarks. Some Israelis underline the need for cooperation with the Biden administration in this respect, while others criticize the US's policy, claiming that Israel is being forced to prepare for military option in the face of Iran.



Israel's capability to resort to military option when it comes to dealing with Iran has been questioned for a long time. Former and current Israeli officials have threatened Iran in several occasions, but in fact they have not prepared any clear plan for military action against the Islamic Republic.



Israeli newspaper Haaretz has reported that any rhetoric on using military option against Iran's nuclear program is merely a bluff to mislead Israeli public opinion.

