Iranian FM meets with Uzbek & Azeri counterparts, confer on bilateral ties

During his visit to Ashgabat on Tuesday evening, the Iranian foreign minister met with his Uzbek counterpart Abdul Aziz Kamelov on the sidelines of the 15th ECO Summit.

During the meeting, Amirabdollahian reviewed the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Uzbekistan in various political, cultural, and economic aspects, and stressed the need to expand bilateral ties in the interest of the two countries and Iran's readiness to hold a joint commission.

Amirabdollahian also endorsed the Uzbek Foreign Minister's view on the need to draw a roadmap for cooperation between the two countries, calling it an important point in accelerating relations between the two countries.

He considered the meeting of the Presidents of the two countries on the sidelines of the 15th Summit on Sunday as a turning point in the development and cooperation of the ties between the two countries.

The top Iranian diplomat also in the field of multilateral cooperation in the region on various issues such as water, transportation, and transit, emphasized Iran's readiness to cooperate with Uzbekistan in order to work with other countries.

The situation in Afghanistan, Afghan refugees due to the recent situation in the country, the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran in establishing a comprehensive government in Afghanistan comprising different ethnic groups, the results of talks with counterparts from other countries in this regard, and also explain the views and our country's moves regarding the Vienna talks to lift the oppressive and unilateral illegal sanctions of the United States and the seriousness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to reach a good, immediate and well-intentioned agreement, provided that all parties return to their commitments and lift the imposed sanctions.

Distrust of the United States, Iran's close cooperation with the IAEA were other issues raised by Amirabdollahian with his Uzbek counterpart during the meeting.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamelov, for his part, thanked Iran for its hospitality during his recent visit to Tehran to attend a meeting of Afghanistan's neighbors and referred to bilateral relations and his country's readiness to attend a meeting of the Joint Cooperation Commission.

He stressed the need to improve relations. He described Sunday's meeting between the two presidents as a sign of good relations between the two countries.

The Uzbek foreign minister, meantime, expressed the two countries' views on Afghanistan. He also stressed the cooperation between the two countries with other countries in the region.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian also met his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Ashgabat on Saturday evening.

During the meeting with Bayramov, Amirabdollahian described as important the cooperation between the two countries in various political, economic, cultural, and media fields.

Amirabdollahian also branded the recent meeting between the Iranian and Azeri presidents as an indication of the right path for diplomacy.

During the meeting, the situation of Afghan refugees due to the recent developments in the country and the description of the latest developments related to the Vienna talks were among the other topics of interest discussed by the two sides.

During the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister welcomed the holding of a bilateral meeting between Russia, Azerbaijan, and the Republic of Armenia in Sochi, calling it an important, effective, and constructive step towards overcoming the crisis in the region, and expressed hope that such processes would be based on the capabilities of the countries in the region accompanied by progress and success.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the positive developments in relations following the agreement reached.

He also stressed the importance of carrying out joint projects between the two countries with the participation of other neighboring countries and announced its readiness to implement them.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi left Tehran for Turkmenistan's capital on Saturday evening to attend the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO). During his stay in Ashgabat, the Iranian president is due to hold separate meetings with his counterparts from ECO member-states to discuss issues of mutual interest.

President Raisi is also scheduled to deliver a speech at the ECO Summit. A meeting with Iranian traders and expatriates living in Turkmenistan is also on the agenda of the Iranian president’s visit to Ashgabat.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish