Noori was elected for the post with 194 votes. 57 parliamentarians votes against him and 17 abstained from voting.

President Ebrahim Raisi had introduced Noori to the speaker of Majlis (the Iranian Parliament) in a letter on November 17.

Earlier, Hossein Baghgoli and Masoud Fayazi were rejected by lawmakers.

Noori got his BA in educational planning, MA in management, and PhD in tourism.

