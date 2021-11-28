Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 28

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran to make new heavy submarine: Navy chief

The commander of the Iranian Navy unveiled plans to manufacture a new homegrown submarine. In an address to a press conference on Saturday, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said the navy is designing a new class of heavy submarines, called ‘Be’sat’. The construction of the new submarine will begin soon, the commander added.

Highlighting the navy’s success in addressing threats to Iranian vessels, he said the security of the trade ships has been fully ensured.

-- Iran to increase oil production capacity to 4mbd: NIOC

The head of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) said his company has plans to increase the country’s oil production capacity to the pre-sanctions level of four million barrels per day (mbd) by the end of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2022), adding that its financial resources have been identified.

According to Mohsen Khojasteh-Mehr, one of the most important factors of authority in the Islamic Republic of Iran is the economic factor and the oil industry has an important role in this regard.

-- Tens of early-Islamic relics discovered in Nahavand

A total of 50 historical relics have been recently discovered during a construction operation in the Zarrindasht district of Nahavand, Hamedan Province, announced the head of Nahavand Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department, Mohsen Janjan.

“During a construction operation in Nahavand, a collection of ancient objects was discovered,” Janjan said on Friday, adding that this discovery was immediately reported to the Zarrindasht district governorate.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran’s Beach Volleyball Team Runners-Up in Asia Championships

Iran’s national beach volleyball team lost to Australia in the final of the 2021 Asian Beach Volleyball Championship to become vice-champion of Asia.

The final of the 2021 Asian Beach Volleyball Championships was held between Iran and Australia in Thailand’s Phuket on Saturday.

AT the end of the match, the national beach volleyball team of Iran lost 2-0 to the powerful team of Australia to become to finish runner-up.

The Iranian team lost the two sets with results of 16-21 and 13-21. Qatar and Kazakhstan also competed for third place with Qatar coming out victorious 2-0.

-- Iran, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan Sign Trilateral Agreement on Rail Corridor

Iran’s Ministry of Roads and Urban Development (MRUD) said that Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan signed a tripartite MoU on railroad cooperation on Saturday. The MoU was negotiated and agreed upon on the sidelines of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit.

As per the new MoU, a joint working group will be formed to follow up rail transit between Iran, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan. The MoU follows the agreement that was signed a month ago between the CEO of Iran’s railway company and his Turkmen counterpart. MRUD said that the agreement would result in increased rail transits from/to Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan through Iran.

-- Strategic Ties With Syria at Highest Level

Iran’s ambassador to Syria has hailed the strategic relations between the two countries in all fields, saying Tehran and Damascus have over the past years stood by each other in the face of U.S. economic wars.

In an exclusive interview with Lebanon’s Al-Ahed news website, Mahdi Sobhani said observers believe that Iran-Syria bonds are the oldest political, economic and military ties between Iran and one of the Arab states in the Middle East.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran’s Eskandarzadeh wins gold at World Para Powerlifting Championships

Saeid Eskandarzadeh of Iran claimed a gold medal at the 2021 World Para Powerlifting Championships on Saturday. He lifted 150kg in the men’s up to 80kg category to not only secure him the gold but set a new Asian junior record.

The Tbilisi 2021 World Senior Championships starts on Sunday marking the first time the competition takes place in Europe since the first edition in Uppsala, Sweden in 1994.

-- 42m tons of goods loaded, unloaded at ports in 3 months

Some 42 million tons of commodities have been loaded and unloaded at Iranian ports in the three-month period since the new government administration took office in August, IRNA reported.

According to a report by the Transport and Urban Development Ministry, 28 million tons of the mentioned commodities were non-oil goods and the rest were oil-related products.

-- Visa waiver for land travelers demanded by Iraqi tour operators

Several Iraqi travel insiders and tour operators have requested Iran to waive visa requirements for Iraqi nationals who want to enter the Islamic Republic via land borders.

Earlier this year the two neighbors agreed to abolish visa requirements for air travelers. However, a group of visiting Iraqi activists on Friday called on Iran to cancel visas for land travelers, ISNA reported on Friday.

Representatives of Iraqi travel companies and agencies and their Iranian counterparts discussed ways to expand bilateral ties during a meeting held in Mashhad, the report said.

