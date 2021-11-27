COVID-19 kills 87 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 87 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 129,549, Iran's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

3,045 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 583 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 5,853,066 patients out of a total of 6,105,101 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,356 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 57,332,853 Iranians have received the first dose and 46,328,337 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 948,168 people have also received the third shot as the booster dose.

