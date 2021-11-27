Iran delivers highest technology in military field: Commander

Speaking in a press conference on the occasion of the Day of Iran Navy on November 27, Rear Admiral Irani said that Iran's Navy has expanded its operation field from the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz to the depth of the Indian Ocean and the Red Sea.

The commander said that it didn't make a difference anymore whether to remove sanctions against Iran in terms of military capabilities, since Iran is now delivering the highest technology in manufacturing light and heavy classes of submarines and destroyers.

To be sanctioned or not sanctioned is out of the question when Iran is capable of manufacturing various kinds of weaponry and defensive equipment on its own, Irani added.

He went on to say that when the enemies intend to sanction the health and pharmaceuticals sections, it means that they have been frustrated with exhausting sanctions.

9416**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish