Head of the ISC Esmaeil Bayramnejad told IRNA on Saturday that from these quakes, 662 had magnitude of less than 3, 103 between 3 and 4, 18 between 4 and 5, one between 5 and 6, and 2 between 6 and 7.

Two consecutive tremors with magnitudes of 6.2 and 6.3 hit Fin city in Hormozgan Province in southern Iran in November 14.

9416**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish