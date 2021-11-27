"People of Iran" exhibition opens in Paris

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by the Iranian Ambassador to UNESCO and a large number of Iranian and French enthusiasts.

In this exhibition, 27 photos of 18 Iranian artists are being been displayed.

The "People of Iran; Colors and Happiness in Iranian Tribes” exhibition shows a beautiful image of Iranian ethnic groups, presents a unifying message of the coexistence of different ethnicities in the geography of Iran.

Enjoying the works of artists from different parts of Iran with different views and customs, but with a common goal provides a more complete view or image of Iranian cultures to the audience.

The "People of Iran; Colors and Happiness in Iranian Tribes" exhibition hosts the fans and visitors of this art event for 2 weeks.

