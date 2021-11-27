Nov 27, 2021, 3:28 PM
"People of Iran" exhibition opens in Paris

Tehran, IRNA – Photo Exhibition named "People of Iran; Colors and Happiness in Iranian Tribes” based on the works of Iranian artists was inaugurated at Iran's Cultural Attaché Office in Paris.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by the Iranian Ambassador to UNESCO and a large number of Iranian and French enthusiasts.

In this exhibition, 27 photos of 18 Iranian artists are being been displayed.

The "People of Iran; Colors and Happiness in Iranian Tribes” exhibition shows a beautiful image of Iranian ethnic groups, presents a unifying message of the coexistence of different ethnicities in the geography of Iran.

Enjoying the works of artists from different parts of Iran with different views and customs, but with a common goal provides a more complete view or image of Iranian cultures to the audience.

The "People of Iran; Colors and Happiness in Iranian Tribes" exhibition hosts the fans and visitors of this art event for 2 weeks.

