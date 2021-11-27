Vienna talks yardstick to assess West's seriousness to revive JCPOA

One of the main agenda that is expected to be raised in the Joint Commission meeting of the P4+1 group - Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany - and Iran would be the removal of cruel anti-Iran sanctions. The administration of President Raisi has time and again emphasized that it will not back down from the principle stance.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has mentioned that Tehran will pursue a negotiation that is result-oriented and guarantees the rights of Iranians, noting that his ministry's operation will not be based on nuclear talks.

Robert Malley, the US special envoy for Iran, has said on Friday that Washington is ready to return to the nuclear deal officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and lift sanctions, which are in contradiction to the international agreement.

He, however, expressed baseless allegations against Iran's peaceful nuclear activities, reiterating other American officials' claims on other options, when it comes to dealing with the Islamic Republic.

Malley went on to say that Persian Gulf littoral states would welcome returning to the JCPOA and that they would be ready to expand ties with Iran following the return.

Iran's Stance

The Raisi administration reviewed the background of negotiations with the P4+1 in two phases. Following the conclusion of the review, the Iranian authorities decided to resume talks on the revival of the deal and removal of sanctions.

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has emphasized that the most important issue in negotiations is the lifting of all sanctions, which have been imposed on the Islamic Republic since the withdrawal of the Trump administration from the deal in May 2018.

Ali Bagheri Kani, the Iranian top nuclear negotiator, noted that Tehran wants assurances on the lifting of sanctions; so, the US is expected to guarantee in Vienna talks. He also warned if there is no assurance, the window for nuclear talks will not remain open forever.

Following the US pullout from the JCPOA, Iran complied with its commitments under the deal for one year; then, Tehran decided to scale back its undertakings, and now Iranians urge other signatories of the agreement to keep up their end of the bargain and lift economic sanctions.

