Iran, Lebanon officials meet, confer on expanding educational ties

In this meeting, which was held in the office of the President of the Lebanese University, Bassam Badran, both sides emphasized the development of scientific and research cooperation between the Iranian universities and the University of Lebanon.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to expand scientific and academic cooperation between Iranian and Lebanese universities.

While congratulating Badran on his appointment as President of the University of Lebanon, Khameh-Yar stressed the importance of accelerating the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the University of Lebanon and the Universities of Isfahan, Amirkabir, Ferdowsi, and other Iranian universities.

In this meeting, Khameh-Yar thanked the previous management of the university and stressed the need to develop and expand the Persian language and literature department.

Iran's Cultural Attaché in Lebanon invited the President of the Lebanese University to visit Iran for talks and discussions with university officials.

President of the Lebanese University, Bassam Badran, for his part, stressed the need to expand cooperation between the Lebanese University and the Iranian universities.

Emphasizing the need to develop mutual cooperation with a focus on content production and maximum dissemination, Badran pointed to the importance of holding joint symposiums and scientific conferences between the University of Lebanon and other Iranian universities and said that in order to develop scientific cooperation with Iranian universities, it will issue an order to compile regulations and provide a basis for cooperation in attracting and exchanging students and professors in the coming years.

