Iran has no direct flight from southern Africa, source of new variant

If needed, Iran CAO will impose restrictions on flight from countries in which the new variant is discovered, Hassan Khoshkhou told IRNA.

Khoshkhou went on to say that due measures will be taken if passengers are to enter the country.

To deal with the issue, CAO follows decisions to be taken at the National Task Force Against Coronavirus, the official noted.

As he underlined, coronavirus test and vaccination card are needed for all passengers entering Iran.

Reportedly, South Africa, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, and Eswatini are the countries in which the new coronavirus variant have been detected.

