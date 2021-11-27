Cultural exchanges to enhance China-Iran mutual understanding

To reach this point, not only official exchanges but also personal efforts improved bilateral cultural understanding.

Mehrzad Karimi, an Iranian young man, coming from an art-loving family in Tehran traveled to China in 2012 to study art at the Fine Arts Academy of Shanghai University.

Karimi spends his holiday time in a mountainous village near the city of Hojo in Zhejiang province. The Iranian artist opened a painting studio in Daishi town.

According to China Radio International, Arezoo Shahmohammadi is an Iranian blogger, who has created an account on Chinese social media platforms, speaking about Iranian culture and clothing.

Her stories on China-Iran exchanges have attracted around three million followers over two years. She is also a tour guide for Chinese-speaking tourists in Iran.

This year is the fiftieth anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between China and Iran; so, expansion of economic and political relations is expected to be followed with more cultural cooperation by both sides.

A few weeks ago, Tehran hosted the second China Film Week recently in a bid to increase understanding of Iranian people from Chinese culture.

Despite the fact that certain Western media outlets have been busy for years portraying distorted images of China and Iran, some intellectuals from both nations have tried to show the real face of the two countries.

It is worth mentioning that some Chinese have posted nice comments on Iran on different social media platforms in recent years, showing support for the Iranians.

China and Iran are two ancient civilizations in East and West Asia respectively, which are in dire need to enhance cultural exchanges to upgrade mutual relations.

