Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 27

-- FM: Iran keen on boosting Malaysia ties in all sectors

Iran is willing to expand relations with Malaysia in all sectors, including tourism, agriculture, technology, energy, science and university, said the foreign minister.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah, emphasizing that boosting ties with Asian states is a priority in the foreign policy pursued by the incumbent Iranian administration.

-- Iran to divest shares in largest gasoline refinery

The Iranian government is planning to hold an initial public offering (IPO) for its largest gasoline refinery within weeks as part of a privatization campaign which is meant to attract financial resources for the government and to use the private investment for the modernization of manufacturing infrastructure.

Head of Iranian Privatization Organization Hossein Qorbanzadeh said on Thursday that the government’s shares in Arak Oil Refinery will be divested until December 22.

-- Ardebil’s varni-bafi, a manifestation of nomadic art in northwest Iran

Varni-bafi is an art of weaving a traditional and popular floor covering in the northwestern province of Ardebil. It is currently being practiced in an area called Dasht-e Moghan (Moghan Plain), which lies in northwestern Iran.

Varni is a delicate kilim, also known as a sumak. Many experts consider Varni that is double-sided as something between carpets and kilims. It requires a skilled weaver with years of experience to produce a Varni, kohantextilejournal.com wrote.

Varni is woven by a method called pudpichi. This is a method of making kilims, where an additional thin thread is woven into the weft and warp yarns. Weft yarns are then inserted and thin weft is added before they are combed together. The extra weft strengthens the connection between the yarns and creates a stronger weave.

-- No Iranian City Listed Red as COVID Cases Subside

The Health Ministry announced on Friday that no Iranian city is classified as red as COVID-19 cases are declining.

The ministry registered 86 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, taking overall toll to 129,462. During the period, 4,384 new cases were detected. Currently, 22 Iranian cities are listed as orange, with 207 others classified as yellow, 219 as blue on the basis of a risk assessment color code.

-- Iraq, Iran Agree to Prosecute Assassins of Commanders

An investigation committee comprised of officials from Iran and Iraq has agreed to take all necessary legal measures to prosecute those behind the U.S. assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani and deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

The Joint Investigation Committee set up by Iran and Iraq said in a statement issued at the end of their two-day meeting in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Thursday that it has started legal proceedings to pursue and prosecute the parties involved in the January 2020 assassination of the two distinguished commanders.

-- Iran Beach Volleyball Team Beats Kazakhstan to Advance to Finale

Iran’s national beach volleyball team has hit Kazakhstan’s squad to advance to the finale in 2021 Asian Senior Beach Volleyball Championships.

Two games of the semifinal competitions of the men’s event was held in Phuket, Thailand on Friday.

The Iranian team, consisting of Bahman Salemi and Abolhassan Khakizadeh, competed against powerful team of Kazakhstan, succeeding in overcoming the rival 2-0.

-- Iran-ECO trade grows over 48% in 7 months yr/yr

Iran’s trade with the members of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) exceeded $9.233 billion in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-October 22) to register a 48.5 percent increase year on year, the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said.

According to Rouhollah Latifi, the volume of trade with the mentioned countries also increased by 43 percent in comparison to the previous year’s same seven months, IRNA reported.

As reported, during the mentioned period Iran traded over 20,327,839 tons of commodities with ECO member countries including Turkey, Afghanistan, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

-- Iran plans to develop space industry

President Ebrahim Raisi has highlighted the importance of developing the national space industry, calling on the related organizations to join hands in this regard.

In the first meeting of the Supreme Council of Space on Friday, Raisi emphasized the need for more proper policy-making and drawing a roadmap for the development of the country's space industry.

-- Mining operations brought to halt near millennia-old petroglyph site

Mining operations have recently been brought to a halt near Teymareh due to help protect millennia-old petroglyphs, which are scattered across the archaeological site in the Zagros mountain range, central Iran.

“A ban has been enforced on mining activities in the neighboring lands of Teymareh petroglyph site [which is located in Khomein, Markazi province]…. And the legal bar was reached through the efforts of the provincial directorate of the cultural heritage, tourism, and handicrafts,” Khomein’s tourism chief Ali Mashhadi announced on Wednesday.

