Deputy FM: Iranian president's key diplomacy to enhance ties with neighbors

The deputy foreign minister for economic diplomacy, who traveled to Ashgabat to attend the ECO Preliminary Summit, met with Turkmen deputy Chairman of the cabinet of ministers and foreign minister of Turkmenistan, Raşit Meredow on Friday.

In this meeting, the most important areas of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of energy, gas and electricity, transportation and transit, export of technical and engineering services as well as health and treatment were discussed.

The Turkmen foreign minister also stated that the opportunities for economic cooperation between the two countries should be realized and the presidents of the two countries emphasize the development of relations.

The Turkmen foreign minister considered his recent visit to Tehran and the holding of a joint economic commission of the two countries as very constructive and positive, and stressed the readiness of the Turkmen side to implement the agreements.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish