FM's aide stresses Africa’s status in Iran’s foreign policy

Valiollah Mohammadi wrote in an Instagram post on Friday that he had a meeting with Mr. Diakhaby on Saturday of last week in Tehran.

Mohammadi said that Diakhaby conveyed the message of the Guinean foreign minister to Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and described the ties between the two countries as very good and growing.

The Guinean ambassador also pointed to Iran’s rich culture and history in the meeting and expressed readiness to expand ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran, according to Mohammadi.

He said that he had stressed the status of Africa in Iran’s foreign policy and Iran’s interest in expansion of bilateral ties and international cooperation with the West African nation.

Mohammadi also said that the plan and grounds for cooperation, including exchanging delegations in different areas and increasing business exchanges, were raised in the meeting.

9416**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish