Iran, EU stress resolve to expand ties

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Belgium said in a tweet that the Iranian delegation and representatives of European External Action Service and European Commission stressed their resolve to work for better and more comprehensive ties.

Saadat had previously visited Portugal, Ireland and Finland and met senior officials and discussed bilateral ties and the situation with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, as well as the Europeans’ inaction regarding their commitments in the deal.

