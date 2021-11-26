COVID-19 kills 86 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 86 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 129,462, Iran's Health Ministry said on Friday.

4,384 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 720 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 5,841,870 patients out of a total of 6,102,056 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,372 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 57,248,013 Iranians have received the first dose and 46,115,125 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 921,440 people have also received the third shot as the booster dose.

