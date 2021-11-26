Iran beach volleyball team beats Kazakhstan to advance to finale

Two games of the semi-final competitions of the men’s event was held in Phuket, Thailand on Friday.

The Iranian team, consisting of Bahman Salemi and Abolhassan Khakizadeh, competed against powerful team of Kazakhstan, succeeding in overcoming the rival 2-0.

The Iranian national beach volleyball team is going to compete against Australian team in the finale on Saturday.

Website of the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) has depicted the Iranian team as two experienced and young volleyball players, who are playing in full coordination.

AVC pointed to Salemi’s credentials in recent years and described Khakizadeh as a wonderful volleyball player, who became champion in 2021.

Maziar Houshmand and Arash Ramsari, trainers of the Iranian national beach volleyball team, as well as Tofigh Kaboli, head of beach volleyball committee, have been dispatched to the Asian competitions to accompany the national team in Phuket.

