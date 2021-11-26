Preview of a first-of-its-kind exhibition on Mohsen Vaziri Moghaddam at the Italian Embassy in Tehran

The exhibit showcases interactive sculptures by Mohsen Vaziri Moghaddam, by many considered to be the champion of modernist painting in Iran.

Vaziri Moghaddam was born in 1924 in Iran and relocated to Italy at a young age to complete his studies and carry out his artistic work. The exhibition is being organised by the "Pejman Foundation" and the “Fondazione Mohsen Vaziri Moghaddam" headed by Vaziri Moghaddam’s son and based in Rome, with the support of the Italian Embassy in Tehran.

This initiative, indicated Ambassador Perrone in his introductory remarks, aims at celebrating a great artist, Mohsen Vaziri Moghaddam, who drew inspiration from European abstract artistic movements and Italian art and nature. It will also highlight the depth of the cultural link between Italy and Iran as well as their mutual artistic influences.

Curated by the Maestro’s son Hamoun Vaziri, the exhibit includes a group of about one-hundred works in the collection of the “Fondazione Mohsen Vaziri Moghaddam”, such as sculptures, bas-reliefs, sketches and rhythmic aluminium reliefs.

Three years after the artist’s death, one of the most important creative periods of his career, between 1966 and 1978, will be investigated through the showcase for the first time all of his studies, maquettes and sculptures from this period. For the occasion, visitors can also interact with artworks by assembling and disassembling them according to their own wishes.

The preview at the Italian Residence’s Persian garden featured an iconic wooden sculpture created by Vaziri Moghaddam in 1970, which reproduces anthropomorphic repeated shapes with arms that can be opened up to 3-4 meters.

During the event, the documentary "Mohsen Vaziri Moghaddam. Hands in Earth" was also screened. The film, produced by the Italian Embassy in Tehran in collaboration with Yasmin Zandieh and Ehsan Ronagh for the exclusive video-series “From Tehran to Rome. A Journey through Art", is available for viewing on the Italian Embassy's social media channels (YouTube, Instagram and Twitter).

