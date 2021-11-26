France, Iran review collaboration on social welfare, cooperatives

Director general of the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labour and Social Welfare Moein Hashemi pointed to signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two countries on social welfare and cooperatives five years ago, noting that following control of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two sides would be ready to implement the MoU and expand cooperation in this respect.

As to capacities of Iranian cooperative operatives, Hashemi said that Iran is prepared to hold specialized webinars, transfer its experiences, organize exhibitions and accept investments especially in greenhouse structure industry.

Hadi Mahdavi, managing director of the Social Security Investment Company (SHASTA) for international affairs, invited French ambassador to Tehran as well as economic operators and cooperatives to inspect subsidiary companies of the SHASTA holding.

According to Mahdavi, SHASTA is the largest economic complex in Iran, which belongs to the Social Security Organization that consists of eight industrial and economic holdings.

Jalal Baharestan, deputy head for development of SHASTA, said that the scale of investments in the holding’s projects stands at 2 billion dollars, including 1.2 billion dollars in oil, gas and petrochemical industries, 200 million dollars in agriculture and husbandry and 600 million dollars in medical, cement and mine sectors.

Head of delegation of French Ministry of Agriculture Grotten, for his part, referred to serious determination of both sides to expand economic ties between France and Iran, adding that given the recent restrictions and challenges, Paris and Tehran want to find solution to increase trade relations.

The French official voiced readiness to cooperate with Iranian authorities on investment, technology, livestock export and agriculture.

