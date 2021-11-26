Iran warned IAEA over improper behaviour several times: Official

Behrouz Kamalvandi as the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) made the remarks in an interview with the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN) on Thursday.

He noted that world powers have politicized part of peaceful nuclear program, while Iran is acquiring peaceful nuclear industry and the country has complied with all its commitments under the IAEA Safeguards Agreement.

Iran is producing nuclear products within the framework of international regulations, but certain states want to accuse Iran of baseless claims, Kamalvandi said, urging Iranian media to foil enemies’ plots.

Calling on domestic media to keep vigilance over foreign conspiracies, he noted that everyone should try to realize Iran’s nuclear rights and prevent from portraying a distorted image of the Islamic country.

During negotiations with Rafael Grossi, the IAEA Director General, all these issues have been mentioned, the Iranian official said.

Iranian officials have put forward its demands in Tuesday meeting in Tehran, he added, noting that both sides have reached good progress in the talks, but they could not finalize all issues because of lack of time.

Heading a delegation, Grossi arrived in Iran on Monday to meet Iranian officials.

He was received by the deputy of the AEOI Behrouz Kamalvandi.

