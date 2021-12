Beiranvand, 29, who is also the goalkeeper of Iran’s national football team, aka Team Melli, set the record during a FIFA World Cup qualifying match against South Korea at the 100,000 seater Azadi stadium on October 11, 2016.

Team Melli was coached by Carlos Queiroz in the match that ended in Iran's victory (1-0).

World-renowned for his throwing distribution, Beiranvand threw the ball as far as 61 m 26 mm (200 ft 1.57 in.).

