Iran’s Veep says SCO is successful in strategic regional cooperation

Mokhber appreciated the member states for accepting Iran’s request for full membership this year and said that Iran was ready to complete its membership process in the shortest time possible.

He said that Iran, as a responsible member of the regional and global community, enjoys many capabilities, including sustainable security and stability, rich energy resources, geographical continuity and national integration, extended historical and cultural ties with the SCO member states, and a rich culture that prevents growth of extremism.

The first vice president also referred to Iran’s transportation advantages due to adjacency with the Caspian Sea in the north and the Persian Gulf in the south which allows the member states to get connected to global markets.

As a policy announced by President Ebrahim Raisi, Mokhber said, the Islamic Republic of Iran attaches a lot of importance to strengthening of ties with countries in the region, especially to facilitate transportation from China, South Asia and Southeast Asia to Afghanistan, Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Russia.

He singled out Afghanistan, saying that without paying attention to security grounds and challenges, the planning for facilitation of investment and expansion of economic cooperation to reach sustainable development and security wouldn’t be possible.

Mokhber mentioned several economic mechanisms devised by the SCO, including Interbank Consortium, Business Council, Development Bank and Energy Club, and said that Iran welcomed all these mechanisms and was ready to activate all its capacity to realize the goals of the mechanisms.

