Iran, Iraq to soon prosecute Gen. Soleimani's assassins

General Soleimani and al-Muhandis, along with eight other companions, were assassinated by the US Army in January 2020 in Baghdad at the direct order of the then US President Donald Trump.

The statement underlined the necessity of cooperation between Iran and Iraq to complete the legal investigation with regards to the assassination.

This meeting was held in Baghdad for two days and attended by judiciary officials from both Iran and Iraq. The next meeting of the joint committee will be held next month in Tehran, according to the statement.

Previously, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian had said during a visit to Baghdad that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran would legally pursue the case.

