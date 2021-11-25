Iqbal, a strong cultural bridge between Iran, Subcontinent: Iranian diplomat

Ehsan Khazaei made the remarks while speaking on the concluding session of a two-day international conference titled, "Relevance of Iqbal’s Thoughts in Modern Times" hosted by National University of Modern Languages (NUML) in Islamabad on Thursday.

The cultural event was held to commemorate the 144th birthday of Allama Iqbal, a Muslim philosopher and the national poet of Pakistan.

On the occasion, professors of Persian language and literature at NUML, Persian language students, faculty members of various Pakistani universities, and some foreign personalities were present.

Iranian cultural counselor said Allama Iqbal's poems have a sweetness that has caused the connection between the two friendly and brotherly nations of Iran and Pakistan. The efforts of this Muslim poet in uniting Muslims and promotion of the Persian Language are commendable.

He added that Persian Language is alive in the vast subcontinent because of his precious works and Allama Iqbal's love and devotion to Iran, so Iqbal is a poet belonging to both Pakistan and Iran and all Persian scholars.

Khazaei stated: We have many Iqbal scholars in Iran who analyze the thoughts of Iqbal Lahori, and many students put their dissertations on the subject of Iqbal, which shows the growth and continuity of Iqbal studies in Iran.

He stressed: Certainly, Iqbal Lahori is a strong cultural bridge between Iran and the subcontinent, especially Pakistan.

Khazaei said there is a lot of interest in Iqbal in Iran. Perhaps it is because he had liberal ideas, and Imam Khomeini, the great leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran and Ayatollah Khamenei are also enemies of colonialism and oppression.

He added Iqbal during his life rendered outstanding services to Islam and science. He was one of the torch-bearers of unity and rapprochement of the Islamic sects and that unity is the key to the success of Muslim Ummah.

Expressing his views, he said that global arrogance has weakened the power of the world's Muslims by promoting Arab and non-Arab conspiracies, racism, language prejudices, sectarianism, collectivism, and tribalism.

He noted that therefore, the entire Islamic Ummah must unite in the fight against the enemies of Islam, by breaking the idols of color and race.

In the end, he added we can also seek guidance from the works of Allama Iqbal Lahori, because this prominent cultural and literary figure is the best guide.

