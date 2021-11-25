COVID-19 kills 96 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 96 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 129,376, Iran's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

4,850 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 786 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 5,830,652 patients out of a total of 6,097,672 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,368 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 57,179,012 Iranians have received the first dose and 45,942,308 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 902,909 people have also received the third shot as the booster dose.

9416**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish