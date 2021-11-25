Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 25

*** IRAN DAILY
-- Leader: Endeavor, wisdom, reliance on God solutions to all problems
Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei lauded the morale of Iran's Basij (mobilization) voluntary force, saying decades of experience show that all problems in the country can be resolved through hard effort, wisdom, and reliance on Almighty God.
-- EU voices ‘resolute commitment' to JCPOA implementation
The European Union’s ambassador to the International Organizations in Vienna on Wednesday voiced the bloc’s “resolute commitment" to the full implementation of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
-- Contradictory US behavior major obstacle to Vienna talks: Iran
Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the United States’ “contradictory behavior,” characterized by a purported desire to return to the 2015 nuclear deal and all the while expanding sanctions against Iran, is a major obstacle to the Vienna talks aimed at putting the accord back on track.
*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
-- Iran U-15 Football Team Wins CAFA Championship
Iran has claimed the title of the 2021 CAFA U-15 Championship.
-- Basij Marks 42nd Birthday
Thousands of Basij members gathered Wednesday at the Grand Mosalla mosque of Tehran to celebrate the 42nd birthday of the organization.
