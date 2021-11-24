Iran sympathizes with Bulgaria, North Macedonia on deadly bus accidents

Following the fire that erupted in a passenger bus in Bulgaria that led to getting killed and wounded of a number of North Macedonian citizens, Saeed Khatibzadeh condoled on the sad occasion with that country’s people and government.

Khatibzadeh also sympathized with the bereaved family members of the sad bus fire victims, a number whom were innocent children.

In two separate deadly incidents in Bulgaria, one of which a road accident and the other one a fire hazard in an old people’s dormitory 55 people lost their lives.

In a bus accident in which the bus caught fire in west of Bulgaria 26 people were killed.

Most of the passengers of the deadly bus fire were passengers from North Macedonia

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish